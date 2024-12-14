Open Menu

Robbers Kill Masjid Caretaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Robbers kill masjid caretaker

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead by robbers in Garha Mor police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, Qari Abdul Qayum, a caretaker of a mosque at Mouza Zaheerabad Saheed, was going home after offering prayers when he was intercepted by two robbers.

The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him. The robbers shot him dead when he tried to resist and fled.

Garha Mor police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered against unidentified criminals.

Related Topics

Dead Police Mobile Man Criminals Mosque From

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 hour ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

6 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

7 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

7 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

11 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan