Robbers kill masjid caretaker

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A man was shot dead by robbers in Garha Mor police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, Qari Abdul Qayum, a caretaker of a mosque at Mouza Zaheerabad Saheed, was going home after offering prayers when he was intercepted by two robbers.

The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash and a mobile phone from him. The robbers shot him dead when he tried to resist and fled.

Garha Mor police reached the spot and started an investigation after shifting the body to a nearby hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered against unidentified criminals.