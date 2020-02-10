UrduPoint.com
Robbers Kill One, Injure Two In Shujaabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:15 PM

Robbers kill one, injure two in Shujaabad

One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries as some unidentified robbers opened indiscriminate firing while looting the residents near Khanpur Qazian in Shujabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries as some unidentified robbers opened indiscriminate firing while looting the residents near Khanpur Qazian in Shujabad on Monday.

According to police and rescue officials the unknown looters opened firing on resistance and in result one killed on the spot while two sustained serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

The unknown culprits fled from the scene whereas the local police had registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the murderers and search operation was underway, they said.

The body of the unfortunate victim and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

