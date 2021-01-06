Robbers kill shop owner, loot cash in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead the owner of a general store before looting hundreds of thousands of cash money and mobile cards and escaped here in Phase-3 of posh Hayatabad locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead the owner of a general store before looting hundreds of thousands of cash money and mobile cards and escaped here in Phase-3 of posh Hayatabad locality.

Police said the owner of Awami General Store, Abdullah, son of Haji Wazir Gul was shot dead by the robbers who looted cash worth hundreds of thousands rupees and mobile cards from his shop during morning hours.

Hayatabad police have registered a case and started investigation.