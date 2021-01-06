UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Kill Shop Owner, Loot Cash In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:05 PM

Robbers kill shop owner, loot cash in peshawar

Armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead the owner of a general store before looting hundreds of thousands of cash money and mobile cards and escaped here in Phase-3 of posh Hayatabad locality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead the owner of a general store before looting hundreds of thousands of cash money and mobile cards and escaped here in Phase-3 of posh Hayatabad locality.

Police said the owner of Awami General Store, Abdullah, son of Haji Wazir Gul was shot dead by the robbers who looted cash worth hundreds of thousands rupees and mobile cards from his shop during morning hours.

Hayatabad police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

‘I exposed Chiniot mine scam,’: claims Shehbaz ..

21 minutes ago

UN provides clean water for internally displaced L ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Empowers Youth with its Reno5 Imaging Worksho ..

28 minutes ago

China puts large UAV into use for ecological prote ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo Says Regrets US Failure to Facilitate Donba ..

1 minute ago

AIOU announces revised schedule of postponed exami ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.