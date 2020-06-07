Robbers kill trader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A trader was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance in the precincts of Factory Area police station here on Sunday.

According to police, Shafique Ali (36) resident of Aziz Bhatti Town was going to Sargodha by a motorcycle when two robbers intercepted him and started to snatch valuables from him at gun point.

The outlaws shot at and killed Shafique Ali when resisted their bid of robbery and fled the scene.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.