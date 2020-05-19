UrduPoint.com
Robbers Kill Two CNG Employees: Looted Rs 1.7 Million

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:39 AM

Robbers gunned down two employees of a CNG station and looted Rs 1.7 million at Habibabad near here on Monday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Robbers gunned down two employees of a CNG station and looted Rs 1.7 million at Habibabad near here on Monday.

According to police, cashier Rashed along with another employee Khadim was going to deposit Rs 1.

7 million in bank branch when two armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at their car near Habibabad and looted cash.

Rashed died on the spot while Khadim succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Later, the heirs of victims put the bodies at National Highway in protest and blocked the road for five hours.

On information, police officers along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot and got ended the protest after the assurance of the arrest of culprits.

