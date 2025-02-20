Robbers kill woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A woman was shot dead by robbers in Nawa Lahore area here on Thursday.

According to police, some dacoits barged into the house of Ejaaz, in the jurisdiction

of Farooqa Chiwki police station, and started rampage when the family raised

alarm about the presence of robbers.

Upon which, dacoits shot at and killed

Shehnaz Bibi, wife of Ejaaz and decamped.

Police have shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Investigation was underway.