Robbers Kill Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead by robbers for putting up resistance in the limits of Buchiana police station.

Police said on Sunday that salesman Syed Ahsan Iqbal, resident of Faisalabad was returning home by a van after making recovery of amount from shopkeepers when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Chak No.

237-GB and snatched cash and other valuables.

Later, robbers shot dead Syed Ahsan for resisting their bid of robbery.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

A case has been registered.

