SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Unidentified dacoits gunned down a youth for putting up resistance during a dacoity near Bhera flyover here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that some armed bandits intercepted a motorcyclist Muhammad Ramzan (27) r/o Shaikh purr,Bhera and snatched his motorcycle and cash.They shot him dead when he offered resistance.

Further investigation was underway, police said.