Robbers kill youth in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Robbers shot dead a youth for putting up resistance, in the area of City Jaranwala

Police said on Monday that Aurangzeb, resident of Chak No.583-GB along with his friends Khan and Shamoon was returning home from Jaranwala on motorcycles when some bandits intercepted them near Chak No.240 Morh.

The outlaws snatched cash, mobile phones and other items at gun point and later, shot at and killed Aurangzeb when he offered resistance.

The relatives of victim staged a demonstration by placing body on the road. They blocked the Jaranwala Road and chanted slogans for immediate arrest of the culprits.

On receiving information, SP Jaranwala Town rushed to the spot and assured the protesters of arresting the accused shortly. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Police have sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.