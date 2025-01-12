Robbers Kill Youth In Lakki Marwat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A youth was killed while resisting during a robbery in Nar Haidaran area, in the vicinity of Sarai Naurang police station in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.
Police said unknown robbers shot dead a youth, identified as Qadar Khan when he resisted during the robbery.
Body of the deceased was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure. Police have registered a case and started a search for the robbers.
