Robbers Kill Youth In Robbery Attempt In Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near the Iqbal Town, Lahore on Thursday morning.
According to a police some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.
The police further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.
Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and initiated the investigation.