Robbers kill youth in robbery attempt in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near the Iqbal Town, Lahore on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near the Iqbal Town, Lahore on Thursday morning.

According to a police some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.

The police further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.

Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and initiated the investigation.