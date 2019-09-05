UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Kill Youth In Robbery Attempt In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Robbers kill youth in robbery attempt in Islamabad

Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near the Iqbal Town, Lahore on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near the Iqbal Town, Lahore on Thursday morning.

According to a police some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.

The police further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.

Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and initiated the investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Young Man

Recent Stories

Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With R ..

2 minutes ago

Loud explosion heard in central Kabul, casualties ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed over kidnapping rumours as mob attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal 'in good shape' after scrappy US Open win

2 minutes ago

Second Huge Explosion in 1 Week Rocks Afghan Capit ..

26 minutes ago

Austerity Drive: Nearly 9 in 10 Pakistanis feel th ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.