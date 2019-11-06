Robbers Kill Youth In Robbery Attempt In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near Iqbal Town, Lahore on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.
The spokesman further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.
Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and started probe.