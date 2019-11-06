Robbers kill youth in robbery attempt in Islamabad

Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near Iqbal Town, Lahore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near Iqbal Town, Lahore on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.

The spokesman further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.

Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and started probe.