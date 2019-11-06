UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Kill Youth In Robbery Attempt In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Robbers kill youth in robbery attempt in Islamabad

Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near Iqbal Town, Lahore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers shot dead a 22 -year-old man and looted a pharmacy near Iqbal Town, Lahore on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, some unidentified robbers during an attempt at a pharmacy gunned down a young man on resistance.

The spokesman further said the robbers took away the belongings of employees and buyers present in the pharmacy at gun point and fled away.

Police filed a case against the unidentified robbers and started probe.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Young Man

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab dominate Balochistan on day two

5 minutes ago

Continued lockdown badly hits healthcare in IOK

44 seconds ago

Russian Embassy in US Accuses Mainstream Media of ..

48 seconds ago

Fines for Foreign Media Violating Russian Electora ..

49 seconds ago

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi Takes Over Coastal ..

27 minutes ago

District administration arrest 12 profiteers in Pe ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.