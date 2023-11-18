Robbers kill youth, injure two over resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) A young man was shot dead while two others sustained serious injuries for resisting a robbery in the area of Satiana police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that three bandits stormed into the house of Tanveer in Satiana at 3:15 a.m. and looted golden ornaments, mobile phones and other items at gunpoint.

When the inmates resisted, the robbers opened firing on them. As a result, Umair received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas his brothers, Tanvir, and Owaiz were shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and started a search for the accused who managed to escape.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia also reached the spot and condoled with the family. He directed SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police registered a case vide FIR No.879/23 under sections 394 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and a special team was constituted to arrest the accused, the spokesman added.