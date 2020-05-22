UrduPoint.com
Robbers Killed Shopkeeper In Mianwali

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Robbers killed shopkeeper in Mianwali

A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits.

Police sources said Friday that 4 unknown armed persons riding on two motorbikes; after committing an incident of robbery stopped at a shop named Ahmad Kariana Merchant situated at Behram Nagar Tehsil Piplan and purchased cigarettes.

When the shopkeeper Sher Bahadur asked for money the robbers shot him dead and fled.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. O the reports of two witnesses Asim and Najaf Batool police have registered case against the unknown accused and started investigation.

