UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Killed Youth On Resistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Robbers killed youth on resistance

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Unidentified robbers killed a youth and injured his father for putting up resistance during a robbery attempt in Abu Bakar town.

According to police here on Sunday,more than six dacoits stormed into the house of Muhammad Boota r/o Abu Bakar town,Khadian and looted cash amounting to Rs 2 lac,5-tola gold,mobile phones etc.

The dacoits took Boota along with them and barged into neighbor house where Muhammad Siddique and his son Pervaiz Rasheed offered resistance to which robbers opened fire, severely injured them and managed to escape.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to DHQ hospital but Pervaiz died on the way to hospital,whereas Siddique was referred to Lahore general hospital.

Khadian police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Police Mobile Died Robbery Rescue 1122 Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

20 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

36 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.