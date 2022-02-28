UrduPoint.com

Robbers Kills Man Over Resistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Robbers kills man over resistance

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down over offering resistance in a dacoity bid near Nishat factory,Gagga road on Monday.

According to Saddar Phool Nagar police, Abdul Jabbar r/o Phool Nagar was travelling on a motorcycle when unidentified armed dacoits intercepted him at gun point near Nishat factory.

He offered resistance on which the robbers opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Police shifted the body to local hospital,while further investigation was underway.

