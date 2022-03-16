Robbers kills man over resistance

A man was gunned down over offering resistance in a dacoity bid here at Jambar road in the limits of Changa Manga police

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down over offering resistance in a dacoity bid here at Jambar road in the limits of Changa Manga police.

Police said on Wednesday that two unidentified robbers on motorcycle killed Babar for putting up resistance and escaped after wards.

The body was shifted to hospital,while police launched investigation after registering a case.