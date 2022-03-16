UrduPoint.com

Robbers Kills Man Over Resistance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 02:41 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down over offering resistance in a dacoity bid here at Jambar road in the limits of Changa Manga police.

Police said on Wednesday that two unidentified robbers on motorcycle killed Babar for putting up resistance and escaped after wards.

The body was shifted to hospital,while police launched investigation after registering a case.

