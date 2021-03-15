UrduPoint.com
Robbers Loot 30-tola Gold Ornaments, Rs 1.8 Mln From House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Robbers looted gold ornaments and cash from a house, here on Monday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Robbers looted gold ornaments and cash from a house, here on Monday.

According to policel, three bandits stormed into the house of Muhammad Munir Mughal in Kolo Tararin area and made the family members hostage at gunpoint. They looted Rs 1.

8 million in cash and 30-tola gold ornaments from the house and fled.

Meanwhile, armed bandits intercepted a bus near Kaleke Mandi and looted over Rs 100,000 from passengers.

Similarly, dacoits made off with gold ornaments worth Rs 200,000 from the house of Khalid in Mohallah Sadabad.

The police have registered cases and started investigation.

