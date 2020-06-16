Robbers Loot 34 Mask Manufacturing Machines In Faisalabad
Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Some armed robbers allegedly looted 34 mask manufacturing machines from a citizen on gunpoint in the area of Madina Town police station.
Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Qasim r/o Lasani Town was traveling to Faisalabad from Lahore after purchasing 34 ultrasonic surgical mask manufacturing machines worth Rs.
9.35 million when on the way, some armed persons -Hassan,Ayaz etc stopped him and looted all the machines at Susan road near Faizan-e-Madina chowk.
However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.
Police registered a case and started investigation.