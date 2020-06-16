Robbers loot 34 mask manufacturing machines in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some armed robbers allegedly looted 34 mask manufacturing machines from a citizen on gunpoint in the area of Madina Town police station

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Qasim r/o Lasani Town was traveling to Faisalabad from Lahore after purchasing 34 ultrasonic surgical mask manufacturing machines worth Rs.

9.35 million when on the way, some armed persons -Hassan,Ayaz etc stopped him and looted all the machines at Susan road near Faizan-e-Madina chowk.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.