Robbers Loot 34 Mask Manufacturing Machines In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Robbers loot 34 mask manufacturing machines in Faisalabad

Some armed robbers allegedly looted 34 mask manufacturing machines from a citizen on gunpoint in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Some armed robbers allegedly looted 34 mask manufacturing machines from a citizen on gunpoint in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Qasim r/o Lasani Town was traveling to Faisalabad from Lahore after purchasing 34 ultrasonic surgical mask manufacturing machines worth Rs.

9.35 million when on the way, some armed persons -Hassan,Ayaz etc stopped him and looted all the machines at Susan road near Faizan-e-Madina chowk.

However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

