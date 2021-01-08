Robbers loot 37-tola gold ornaments, Rs 600,000 from house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seven robbers looted gold ornaments and cash from a house in the limits of A Division Police Station Okara, on Thursday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven robbers looted gold ornaments and cash from a house in the limits of A Division Police Station Okara, on Thursday.

According to police, seven robbers stormed into Dr Yaseen's house situated in Rehmat-Pura area and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

They looted 37-tola gold ornaments worth Rs 4 million and Rs 600,000 in cash, and fled.

After the robbery, local people blocked Faisalabad road in protest against the incident. The protesters dispersed after the assurance of police that robbers would be arrested at the earliest.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad has ordered the police for early arrest of the robbers.