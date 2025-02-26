Robbers Loot 400 Mobiles From Shop
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The unknown robbers stolen around 400 mobile phones from a mobile shop situated near Fountain Chowk in the limits of the Cantt police station last night.
The thieves entered the shop by making a cut through its tin-door.
Abu Huraira, the store owner, stated that the thieves not only stole the phones but also took the complete DVR and camera system installed in the store.
Additionally, he said, one of the night watchmen deployed at the store also went missing, and it is expected that the thieves may have taken him along with them. He said the estimated worth of the stolen mobiles is around Rs 45 million.
Upon receiving the news, the local police, including SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and Cantt police station Sibtain Hussain, arrived at the scene and launched investigating into the matter.
APP/akt
