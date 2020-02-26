Robbers loot a family on gun point in Islamabad

Armed robbers on Wednesday looted a family on gun point in Sialkot

A private news channel reported that a family was deprived from their valuables and other belongings by armed robbers when they were traveling in their car on Hari Pur-Kingra road.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene while opening fires after the incident.