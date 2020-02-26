Robbers Loot A Family On Gun Point In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:30 PM
Armed robbers on Wednesday looted a family on gun point in Sialkot
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Armed robbers on Wednesday looted a family on gun point in Sialkot.
A private news channel reported that a family was deprived from their valuables and other belongings by armed robbers when they were traveling in their car on Hari Pur-Kingra road.
The robbers managed to escape from the scene while opening fires after the incident.