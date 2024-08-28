Robbers Loot Bank Van In Shazad Town
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Robbers on Tuesday looted a significant amount of cash from the bank's van in the Shazad Town area, prompting an immediate response from the high command
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Robbers on Tuesday looted a significant amount of cash from the bank's van in the Shazad Town area, prompting an immediate response from the high command.
According to an ICT police spokesperson, the Inspector General (IG) of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took swift action following the incident.
Under IGP Rizvi's direction, he said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad formed several specialized investigation teams to investigate the robbery. The investigation will be led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Organized Crime Unit, and other relevant team members.
The spokesperson said the authorities have launched an intensive investigation to track down the culprits and recover the stolen money.
The DIG has urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'4 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor4 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa4 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan4 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted5 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation5 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition5 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister5 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts5 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts5 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)5 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik5 hours ago