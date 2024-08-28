Robbers loot bank van in Shazad Town

Robbers on Tuesday looted a significant amount of cash from the bank's van in the Shazad Town area, prompting an immediate response from the high command

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Robbers on Tuesday looted a significant amount of cash from the bank's van in the Shazad Town area, prompting an immediate response from the high command.

According to an ICT police spokesperson, the Inspector General (IG) of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took swift action following the incident.

Under IGP Rizvi's direction, he said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad formed several specialized investigation teams to investigate the robbery. The investigation will be led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Organized Crime Unit, and other relevant team members.

The spokesperson said the authorities have launched an intensive investigation to track down the culprits and recover the stolen money.

The DIG has urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.