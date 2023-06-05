UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Bike, Mobile Phones

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Three armed robbers looted motorbike with three mobile phones from a bike rider was moving along with his fellow here.

Police source said the victim named Tahir Khan registered complaint with Sher Sultan police station as he was intercepted on gunpoint at Kalar Wali area. He said the robbers being three in numbers, snatched the said valuables from both of them before escaped the scene.

