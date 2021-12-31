Robbers loot bike rider, injure trolley driver

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Two robbers snatched thousand of rupees from bike rider named Malik Imran in wee hours of Friday.

The victim was moving toward his home, intercepted at Jhlar Sharif in limits of Jamal Shah police station.

They snatched his wallet carrying thousand of rupees before fled the scene.

The victim was stated to be the brother of local journalist Malik Imran.

Police registered FIR and started investigation.

Meanwhile, an armed personal injured a tractor-trolley driver by opening fire when the later put up resistance in snatching his vehicle along with cash during midnight of yesterday.

Later, the robber fled with cash snatched from the victim. Local police reached on the spot to shift the injured driver at nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Identification of the victim couldn't get revealed until filing of the report.

Locals of the area raised protest against 'increasing theft and robbery incidents' in the district. They demanded of the authority concerned to take stern action to root out crimes from the area.