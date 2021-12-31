UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Bike Rider, Injure Trolley Driver

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:20 PM

Robbers loot bike rider, injure trolley driver

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Two robbers snatched thousand of rupees from bike rider named Malik Imran in wee hours of Friday.

The victim was moving toward his home, intercepted at Jhlar Sharif in limits of Jamal Shah police station.

They snatched his wallet carrying thousand of rupees before fled the scene.

The victim was stated to be the brother of local journalist Malik Imran.

Police registered FIR and started investigation.

Meanwhile, an armed personal injured a tractor-trolley driver by opening fire when the later put up resistance in snatching his vehicle along with cash during midnight of yesterday.

Later, the robber fled with cash snatched from the victim. Local police reached on the spot to shift the injured driver at nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Identification of the victim couldn't get revealed until filing of the report.

Locals of the area raised protest against 'increasing theft and robbery incidents' in the district. They demanded of the authority concerned to take stern action to root out crimes from the area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Robbery Jamal Shah FIR From

Recent Stories

vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

21 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

28 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.