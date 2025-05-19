Open Menu

Robbers Loot Cash, Batteries Over Rs 1m

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:01 PM

Robbers loot cash, batteries over Rs 1m

Armed robbers looted cash and batteries worth over Rs. 1 million from Al-Madni Battery Service in Chowk Azam early Monday morning

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Armed robbers looted cash and batteries worth over Rs. 1 million from Al-Madni Battery Service in Chowk Azam early Monday morning.

According to the shop owner, the suspects arrived in a car around 4:00 AM, held nearby workers hostage at gunpoint, broke into the shop, and remained inside for 30 minutes.

They took cash from the drawers and loaded around 35 batteries before fleeing.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

