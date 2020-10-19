UrduPoint.com
Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Robbers loot cash, gold ornaments in different incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in separate incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, ten robbers barged into the house of Hamid at Zafarki Havelian village of Kot Radha Kishan and made the family members hostage at gun point and looted Rs 200,000 in cash, three tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

Later, the same robbers stormed into the house of neighbour Hamid Mehmood and looted Rs 50,000 in cash, two tola gold ornaments and other valuables at gun point and decamped with booty.

In another incident, bandits snatched Rs 50,000 from a motorcyclist Sarwar near Chhanga Manga telephone exchange at Jumber road.

Robbers snatched Rs 26,000, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from Imran at BS Link Sadr Phoolnagar.

Cases have been registered.

Police are investigating.

