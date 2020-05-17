UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Loot Cash, Gold Other Valuables From Jeweller

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Robbers loot cash, gold other valuables from jeweller

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Five armed dacoits looted cash, gold and other valuables from jeweller's house and alongside shop in Muzaffarabad police station premises.

According to details, five armed dacoits entered into a jeweller House from roof of the house and held hostage the whole family on gun point.

They tortured the family members over putting resistance during dacoity bid.

The dacoits looted cash, mobile phone, motorcycle and 30 tola gold ornaments and fled away.

Police started legal action against the dacoits.

APP /sak

