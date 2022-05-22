UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Cash, Jewelery, Valuables From Citizens

HYDERABAD, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad were robbed of cash, jewelry, cameras and other valuable items worth millions of rupees in separate incidents of robberies here on Saturday.

According to the police, some robbers broke into the residence of a trader Abdul Aziz in Tower Market area and robbed 22 tola gold, Rs1.5 million cash and other valuable items.

They easily escaped from the area after the incident.

The incident's initial complaint has been registered with the police.

In another similar house burglary in the limits of B-Section police station in Latifabad, the robbers looted 10 tola gold, cash, LED television set and other valuable items.

A private cameraman was robbed of his camera in Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad in the limits of Naseem Nagar check post.

The incidents of crime in Hyderabad are not showing any relent for the past few months even though the police have been claiming that they were arresting culprits including those arrested after being injured in police encounters.

