Robbers loot cash, jewellery from house

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, jewellery and other valuables from the house of a retired school principal at gun point here at Mouza Bhatiyan on Saturday late night.

According to police sources, ten unidentified armed outlaws entered into the house of retired principal Higher Secondary School Sahuka.

They held the family members hostage at gun point and looted 18 tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 800,000 and other valuables from the house.

The criminals started aerial firing when local people gathered at the site and escaped safely from the scene.

However, the Sahuka police have started the investigations into the incident while the local people demanded of IGP Punjab and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan for comprehensive arrangements in the area to control rising incidents of dacoity and robbery.