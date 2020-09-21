Robbers loot cash, valuables from several houses

Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from various houses of a village, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday late night

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from various houses of a village, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday late night.

According to police, about 10 bandits stormed into Adda Salohwal village and looted cash and other valuables from the house of Khalid and later, they raped his wife.

The outlaws also stormed into the houses of Saleem and Nadeem and subjected their women to torture besides looting cash and valuables.

On information, RPO Sahiwal Tariq Abbas Qureshi along with DPO Okara Umder Saeed Malik reached the spot.

While, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the RPO Sahiwal about the incident and directed him to ensure the arrest of culprits within three days.