UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Loot Cash, Valuables From Several Houses

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:29 PM

Robbers loot cash, valuables from several houses

Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from various houses of a village, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday late night

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from various houses of a village, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday late night.

According to police, about 10 bandits stormed into Adda Salohwal village and looted cash and other valuables from the house of Khalid and later, they raped his wife.

The outlaws also stormed into the houses of Saleem and Nadeem and subjected their women to torture besides looting cash and valuables.

On information, RPO Sahiwal Tariq Abbas Qureshi along with DPO Okara Umder Saeed Malik reached the spot.

While, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the RPO Sahiwal about the incident and directed him to ensure the arrest of culprits within three days.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Police Station Wife Sahiwal Okara Women Sunday Gold From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

16 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

46 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

2 hours ago

EU's Foreign Affairs Council Removes Libya's Aguil ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.