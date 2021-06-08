UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Loot Citizens After Setting Up Picket

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:54 PM

Robbers loot citizens after setting up picket

More than five robbers equipped with pistols and handguns looted people after setting up a picket at Masoom Shah road during early hours on Tuesday

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :More than five robbers equipped with pistols and handguns looted people after setting up a picket at Masoom Shah road during early hours on Tuesday.

A Police spokesman said that that robbers also looted the constable at the picket before ran away on foot.

Belonged to Haider squad of police, the constable was leaving for his home without submitting his gun with the police station. Robbers stopped him at the picket and snatched the official gun, cash and mobile phone from him.

Rizwan Akbar, resident of suburban village 455/EB was the one who was looted with Rs. 3000 cash and mobile phone after his car intercepted by robbers.

Police had constituted multiple teams to trace robbers forthwith.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Road Car From

Recent Stories

World top organizations' links down

6 minutes ago

UAE Federal export credit company forges strategic ..

12 minutes ago

Vivo's Ultimate 44MP OIS Night Selfie System Smart ..

19 minutes ago

Lesco temporarily bans installments on electricity ..

24 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Member of Armeni ..

37 seconds ago

Fesco issues shutdown notice

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.