Robbers loot citizens after setting up picket

More than five robbers equipped with pistols and handguns looted people after setting up a picket at Masoom Shah road during early hours on Tuesday

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :More than five robbers equipped with pistols and handguns looted people after setting up a picket at Masoom Shah road during early hours on Tuesday.

A Police spokesman said that that robbers also looted the constable at the picket before ran away on foot.

Belonged to Haider squad of police, the constable was leaving for his home without submitting his gun with the police station. Robbers stopped him at the picket and snatched the official gun, cash and mobile phone from him.

Rizwan Akbar, resident of suburban village 455/EB was the one who was looted with Rs. 3000 cash and mobile phone after his car intercepted by robbers.

Police had constituted multiple teams to trace robbers forthwith.

Further investigation was underway.