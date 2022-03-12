Robbers loot eight shops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :A gang of armed robbers stormed into local market last night and looted about eight shops at a time before fleeing with aerial firing.

Incident was reported to have occurred in Qasba Shah Jamal which was resounded with crackling of bullets what was told by locals to this agency.

Police was said to have reached at the place when burglars had moved away without hinderence.

Citizens and traders gathered to raise the protest against the robbery after shutting down the market.

They demanded of DPO to take notice of the incident and recovered stolen money with arresting the accused forthwith.