Robbers loot house in broad day light

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Three robbers looted cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees with jewelry after leaving a household woman critically injured when she put up resistance, police said.

Robbery occurred in broad daylight at 11.00 am on Tuesday.

As per the detail, three armed robbers broke into the home of Irfan Bhutta, located in the suburban area of the city.

They took away cash reportedly worth one million rupees with gold ornaments.

In the meantime, they hit a woman named Razia Bibi, 30, with the butt of a pistol when she tried to resist while putting off her earrings.

According to Irfan Bhutta, the house owner, his sons named Mureed Hussain and Muhammad Hussain had just come home from Saudi Arabia. Police from City Police Station reached along with the forensic team which started collecting evidence and finger prints to initiate an investigation.