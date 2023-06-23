Open Menu

Robbers Loot In Broad Daylight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Robbers loot in broad daylight

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted a person in broad daylight, police said with a case was registered of the incident.

As per the spokesman, three bandits broke into the shop of Gul Nawaz, the local broker.

They snatched an amount worth about Rs.

30,000 from him at gunpoint.

The daytime robbery sparked protests across the area as people turned up to burn tyres with blocked the road on the spot.

Police reached the spot and opened the road after holding a dialogue with the stakeholders.

It was assured that the accused would be held soon and taken to task.

Related Topics

Police Road Robbery From

Recent Stories

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

7 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

44 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

59 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

59 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan