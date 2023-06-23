Robbers loot in broad daylight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted a person in broad daylight, police said with a case was registered of the incident.

As per the spokesman, three bandits broke into the shop of Gul Nawaz, the local broker.

They snatched an amount worth about Rs.

30,000 from him at gunpoint.

The daytime robbery sparked protests across the area as people turned up to burn tyres with blocked the road on the spot.

Police reached the spot and opened the road after holding a dialogue with the stakeholders.

It was assured that the accused would be held soon and taken to task.