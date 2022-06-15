UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Man Few Steps Away From Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Armed robbers snatched Rs.16,000 with two mobile phones from a citizen just few steps away from police station.

According to FIR registered by affected person named Shehzad, three robbers looted him in limits of Daera Din Panah police station located at tehsil Kot Addu.

According to police, SHO of the police station, Adeel Shehbaz reached out the area to review the crime scene.

He later registered the case on report of the victim. Search of the accused was underway, it was said.

