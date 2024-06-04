Open Menu

Robbers Loot MC's Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Robbers loot MC's official

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The armed robbers escaped after robbing a local municipal corporation (MC) official, police said.

The victim told the police that around 10 pm, four armed robbers stopped him and took away his motorcycle, mobile phone, and Rs 15,000.

The police registered the case before starting the formal inquiry.

