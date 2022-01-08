UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Two armed robbers took away new CD-70 motorbike along with amount worth Rs. 6000 and mobile phone from Meco's official midnight of yesterday.

According to Khan Garh police, Lineman of Shamshabad Feeder named Allah Ditta, resident of Qaba Khan Garh, was looted on gun point when he left home at 2 am Saturday.

Robbers also hit and injured the victim by hitting his head with butt of the pistol after putting up mild resistance.

Police registered the case and started searching the robbers.

