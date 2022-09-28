Robbers loot millions from beverage distributor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The robbers looted Rs. 2.3 million from beverage distributor after storming in his office at sector I-10 and making all staff hostage at gun point, the police said.

According to complaint registered by the owner of distribution company Ali Amjaz Qazi, four persons having pistols, Kalashnikov and bag entered the office situated in sector I-10.

They made all the staff hostage at gun point and took away cash Rs.2.3 million from the cashier office.

The victims also apprised that they took away Rs. 10,000 from the wallet of cashier and snatched mobile phones of other staff.

Sabzi Mandi police had registered the case as IGP Islamabad ordered the constitution of a special team to ensure the arrest of all dacoits.