Robbers loot over Rs 1.3 mn from two employees

Three armed bandits snatched over Rs 1.3 million from two employees of a petrol pump when they were on their way to handover the cash to another party here near Tank Adda on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Three armed bandits snatched over Rs 1.3 million from two employees of a petrol pump when they were on their way to handover the cash to another party here near Tank Adda on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the two employees of Ghaznikhel petrol pump riding a motorbike were chased and surrounded by the three masked bandits riding on another motorbike near Tank Adda in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

The armed bandits held them at gunpoint, snatched the plastic bag containing Rs 1,308,500 cash and rode away.

On showing resistance, the petrol pump employees also sustained minor injuries.

As soon as the incident was reported, DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and Cantt Police Station SHO Gulsher along with police force reached the spot.

On the request of the pump employee Khan Bahadur, the police register a case against the unknown robbers and started probe.