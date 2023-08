MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Two armed robbers robbed a passerby of cash worth thousands of rupees at gunpoint in the Rangpur area, police said.

Mohammed Ali, son of Ghulam Ali was turning back his home from Rangpur when the burglars intercepted him and later snatched money Rs 16000 from his possession and fled away.

Rangpur police have registered a case and started investigation.