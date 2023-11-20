Robbers loot petrol pump

The robbers looted a petrol pump on Monday and injured its cashier on resistance, located Kamra Road

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The robbers looted a petrol pump on Monday and injured its cashier on resistance, located Kamra Road.

According to details, two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle shot the cashier in a broad daylight robbery incident and fled with looted booty.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital Attock in critical condition.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

