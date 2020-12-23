UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Loot Petrol Pumps, Torture Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Robbers looted thousands of rupees cash and gun from salesman and security guard deputed at petrol pump in the limits of Daera Din Panah police station, suburban of district Muzaffargarh.

The victim security guard named Yaseen on Wednesday said that four armed robbers subjected him along with salesman to torture after storming the petrol pump running by name of Zoom Petrol Pump here. Later, they took away Rs. 70,000 cash from salesman and gun from him during the incident occurred late night hours of yesterday.

Unveiling details,he recorded further to the police that said number of people came to put petrol into their vehicle couple of days ago and indulged in scuffle with the staffer on cash exchange.

Following eruption of clash, they attacked the pump station in a fit of anger and fled away by resorting to aerial firing on the spot.

Police Daera Din Panah started investigation after registering case against unidentified accused persons.

Police claimed that it had identified two accused named as Ramzan and Muzamel through CCTV footage and would round up all of the four criminals in few days.

Related Topics

Firing Petrol Police Exchange Police Station Vehicle Muzaffargarh Criminals All From

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

8 minutes ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies ..

5 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

23 minutes ago

Namibia imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.