Robbers Loot Pharmacy Shop
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two armed robbers looted pharmacy shop's owner of more than Rs. 200,000 in limits of Gulghast police station.
Police said the armed outlaws wearing surgical masks entered into the drugs house around 12:00 a.m. last night in the guise of customer.
Later after few minutes, they held the owner and the salemen hands up on gunpoint to loot the money.
They snatched the stated money and succeeded to flee away.
According to the shopkeeper as said by the police the burglars were on CD 70 motorbike and escaped to the direction of Head Mohammad Wala.
Upon calling at 15 by the victim, Gulghast Police along with crime scene unit rushed to the crime location to hold enquiry through collecting the evidences.
