Robbers loot Rs 0.9 mln from employee

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The robbers have looted Rs. 0.9 million in broad daylight from an employee who was depositing the amount of motorway fine collection in the bank near Chhachh Interchange in Hazro.

According to details, an employee of the Motorway Fine Collection Unit was going to deposit the three-day fine amount of about Rs.

0.9 million when two armed masked motorcycle-riding robbers attacked him. They snatched the money and ran away.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.