Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Armed robbers looted a private bank in Bara Bazaar of Khyber district and managed to escape with around 10 million rupees.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said, the robbery took place at around 9:00 a.m.

adding a total of five robbers were involved in the incident.

One of the robbers stayed outside the bank while the others carried out the heist, and fled with the stolen cash.

Police said an investigation was underway, and authorities were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Police also assured that all possible measures will be taken to apprehend the accused soon.