Open Menu

Robbers Loot Rs 10m From Private Bank In Bara

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

Armed robbers looted a private bank in Bara Bazaar of Khyber district and managed to escape with around 10 million rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Armed robbers looted a private bank in Bara Bazaar of Khyber district and managed to escape with around 10 million rupees.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Tuesday said, the robbery took place at around 9:00 a.m.

adding a total of five robbers were involved in the incident.

One of the robbers stayed outside the bank while the others carried out the heist, and fled with the stolen cash.

Police said an investigation was underway, and authorities were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Police also assured that all possible measures will be taken to apprehend the accused soon.

Recent Stories

COP30 president vows to defend global climate figh ..

COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight

3 minutes ago
 Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

2 hours ago
 SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative ..

SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates

1 minute ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resourc ..

WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India

1 minute ago
 NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embas ..

NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway

1 minute ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

3 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

3 hours ago
 Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van ro ..

Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan