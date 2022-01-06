UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loot Rs. 1.5 Mln From Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 12:18 PM

Robbers loot Rs. 1.5 mln from citizen

Three armed robbers looted Rs. 1.5 million from a citizen at main road in limits of Dera Din Panah, police confirmed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Three armed robbers looted Rs. 1.5 million from a citizen at main road in limits of Dera Din Panah, police confirmed.

According to details, Rana Khalid, resident of Ahsan Pur of tehsil Kot Addu got deprived of Rs.1.

5 million on gun point at Bhatti Chowk as per report lodged with the police station.

The accused also hit and injured the victim's head with butt of the pistol when he tried to put up mild resistance, added the FIR.

Police have started search operation to arrest robbers and recover the theft money.

