Robbers Loot Rs 3 Mln From Petrol Pump

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Two armed outlaws looted Rs three million cash from a petrol pump at gun point in the limits of city police station here on Thursday.

According to details, two unknown armed outlaws came to Majeed sons petroleum at Cheecha Watni road and looted Rs three million cash from cashier and fled away.

Meanwhile, three dacoits looted Rs 30000 cash and motorcycle from local milk shop owner namely Adnan at gun point. Two citizens also deprived of cash and other valuables.

Local people expressed concern over rising incidents of dacoity bids and demanded of higher authorities for strict action.

