Robbers loot Rs 3.7m from citizen in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Two unidentified robbers riding a motorbike on Monday looted Rs 3.7 million from a citizen near a private bank in Topi Bazaar of Swabi district.

According to police, two robbers held the owner of an Easypaisa and mobile phones shop at gunpoint after he withdrew money from the bank and snatched Rs 3.

7 million from him.

Police said, on showing resistance, the robbers also fired at the victim, however, he remained unhurt. The accused after looting the money fled away.

The Topi police have registered a case and started a search operation to arrest the escaped culprits.