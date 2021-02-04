Robbers loot Rs. 5.3 millions from dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Five car riders snatched Rs. 5.3 millions collectively from 17 animals dealers after intercepting them at place called Musa Work near police station of Mian Channu in broad-day light, police said.

Being termed as one of big robbery incident reported in the district, the looters caught the said number of dealers on gunpoint, who were coming from Lahore to Mian Channu, their native town after selling their animals there. They snatched aforementioned money from all of the dealers before escaping the scene. Police started investigation.